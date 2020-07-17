National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGG. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 165.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

