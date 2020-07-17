National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $33.87 on Friday. National General has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.86.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National General will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National General by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National General by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.