National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCMI. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.04.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 63,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 60,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

