National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKSH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.