National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%.
Shares of NKSH stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKSH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
