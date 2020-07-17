National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.27.

Shares of SLF opened at C$52.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 860.94, a current ratio of 934.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.59. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.35%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total value of C$1,338,826.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,099,279.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,042,617.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

