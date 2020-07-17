National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.27. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.33%.

In related news, Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at C$411,141.15.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

