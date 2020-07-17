National Bank Financial Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$110.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE CCA opened at C$99.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.29. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$87.57 and a 12 month high of C$120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total value of C$2,025,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,943 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,329.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

