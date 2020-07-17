Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 277,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.