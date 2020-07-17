Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 202 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

