Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.76 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

