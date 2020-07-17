Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 3.2%

Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.55), 750 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).

The company has a market cap of $8.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

