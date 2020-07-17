MSG Entertainment to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.57) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSGE)

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSG Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.57) for the year. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for MSG Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSG Entertainment stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

