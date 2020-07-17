MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRI Interventions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

CLPT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. MRI Interventions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions comprises approximately 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayo Clinic owned about 0.30% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent quarter.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

