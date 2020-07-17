Morgan Stanley Upgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to “Overweight”

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.76.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

