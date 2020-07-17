Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.