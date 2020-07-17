Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.35 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

