Morgan Stanley Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $130.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.