Morgan Stanley Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $44.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

