Morgan Stanley Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $60.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

NYSE BHVN opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

