Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MCRUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Morgan Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

