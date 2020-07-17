Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.