Monument Capital Management Buys 1,028 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

