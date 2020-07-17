Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

MNST opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

