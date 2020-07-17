Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Trading Down 3.2%

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,102.04 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,106 ($13.61), approximately 345,818 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 427,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.05).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Get Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.