Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

