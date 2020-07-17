Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of TAP opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after purchasing an additional 930,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

