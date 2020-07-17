Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.53, but opened at $74.21. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 674,936 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

