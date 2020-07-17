Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.30, 396,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 454,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

