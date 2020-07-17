Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $304.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

