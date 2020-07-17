Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.10 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.82), approximately 8,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 45,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.83).

The company has a market cap of $64.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.69.

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Miton Global Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton Global Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.