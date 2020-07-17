Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.32. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

