Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,779.39.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

