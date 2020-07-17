Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.