Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.75, a P/E/G ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.24. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,086 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,892 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.