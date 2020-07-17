Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

MIDD stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Middleby by 895.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth $31,954,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,190,000 after acquiring an additional 514,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $49,617,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

