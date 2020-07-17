Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Decreased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

