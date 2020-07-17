Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

