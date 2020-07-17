Meyer Handelman Co. Has $41.21 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

