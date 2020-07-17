Meyer Handelman Co. Has $32.60 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

