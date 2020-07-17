Meyer Handelman Co. Has $24.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

