Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 4,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

