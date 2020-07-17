Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.