MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

