MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.
NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.