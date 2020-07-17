Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRUS. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

MRUS stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Merus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 68.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

