Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

