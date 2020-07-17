Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AREC stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. American Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

American Resources Profile

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

