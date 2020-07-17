Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of MNLO opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

