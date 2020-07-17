Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after buying an additional 520,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

