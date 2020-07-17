Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

MCC stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Medley Capital has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 11.68 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medley Capital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $52,743.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,860 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Medley Capital by 256.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its position in Medley Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medley Capital by 75.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

