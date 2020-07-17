MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

